Judge overturns ruling, making Willie Mims next Smith County Pct. 1 constable

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A district judge has overturned a previous ruling, making Willie Mims the outright winner of the Democratic primary in the Pct. 1 constable race.
A controversy over invalid signatures for Mims’ petition led to visiting Judge James Parsons taking Mims’ name off a runoff ballot.
But on Tuesday, Parsons overturned the ruling. Because Mims reached the 50 percent threshold in the May election, a runoff is not necessary.
Incumbent constable Bobby Garmon released a statement on Facebook conceding the race.
In Skeen’s ruling Tuesday, he stated Garmon’s restraining order was not filed by the time of deadline.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.