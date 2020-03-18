Judge overturns ruling, making Willie Mims next Smith County Pct. 1 constable

Judge overturns ruling, making Willie Mims next Smith County Pct. 1 constable
File photo (Source: Arthur Clayborn/KLTV)
March 18, 2020 at 1:36 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 1:41 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A district judge has overturned a previous ruling, making Willie Mims the outright winner of the Democratic primary in the Pct. 1 constable race.

A controversy over invalid signatures for Mims’ petition led to visiting Judge James Parsons taking Mims’ name off a runoff ballot.

But on Tuesday, Parsons overturned the ruling. Because Mims reached the 50 percent threshold in the May election, a runoff is not necessary.

Incumbent constable Bobby Garmon released a statement on Facebook conceding the race.

In Skeen’s ruling Tuesday, he stated Garmon’s restraining order was not filed by the time of deadline.

Previous story: Judge sets Smith County Pct. 1 constable race between Garmon, Harris

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.