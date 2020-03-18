Excessive stockpiling puts others at risk, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service specialist says

“The coronavirus, or COVID-19, has understandably caused people to feel fearful,” said Miquela Smith, AgriLife Extension specialist-health, Amarillo. "Families want to be as prepared as possible during this time of uncertainty. Social distancing is critical right now, and one reason to stock up on certain items is to avoid making repeated trips into crowded public areas. You should also stay home if you become sick, except to seek medical care."