East Texas weddings postponed, businesses affected due to COVID-19 concerns

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s supposed to be the day of your dreams- the day you marry the love of your life. But, for many brides and grooms across the country, that day is going to have to wait.
For florist and mother of a bride, Diane Reis, the entire wedding was basically planned.
“Everything except my flower count, as to what needs to go in the arrangements [was planned,]” she said.
Then, the wedding was postponed due to COVID-19.
“It’s just one of those things," Reis says. "You have to go with it.”
Americans are now being told to social distance and to avoid large gatherings, like weddings.
“Events bring people together, and that’s what we’re being told to not do at the moment," says Taryn Coffey, owner of Event and Company. “Right now is sort of a time of counseling—just letting [the brides] know we are on their side, that we’re going to do everything we possibly can for them. We’re here for them. We’re on their team.”
Reis and Coffey are finding themselves soothing the spirits of frustrated and disappointed brides whose big days might look a little different than they planned.
“Even though a wedding right now might not be the way they have it pictured, we can still create an amazing beautiful event for them," Reis says.
But Covid-19 is not just affecting the brides. It’s affecting business. Reis says shipping is getting slower, flower markets have closed and flights are being cancelled. All of these things make it difficult to get products. But even so, one thing remains top of mind.
“The ultimate goal is to be married to the person you love most in the world," says Coffey. "And that can still happen.”
And according to Reis, East Texas is a great place to make that happen.
“I think East Texas is a great place to have a wedding because we all do work so well together and we’re gonna make sure we keep our brides happy.”
Reis and Coffey recommend that brides reach out to their vendors if they are considering postponing. They encourage vendors to be proactive, as well.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.