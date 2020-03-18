DATA: How many hospital beds do East Texas counties have?

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Texas Governor Gregg Abbott said he is confident in the number of hospital beds across Texas. In a news conference on Wednesday, Abbott said there are plans to add more beds and maybe even temporary facilities if needed.
So how many staffed hospital beds to East Texas hospitals have?
- SMITH COUNTY: 922 beds (Pop. 230,221)
- GREGG COUNTY: 575 beds (Pop. 123,707)
- ANGELINA COUNTY: 329 beds (Pop. 87,092)
- NACOGDOCHES COUNTY: 296 beds (Pop. 65,711)
- RUSK COUNTY: 41 beds (Pop. 54,450)
- CHEROKEE COUNTY: 32 beds (Pop. 52,595)
- HENDERSON COUNTY: 127 beds (Pop. 82,299)
- HARRISON COUNTY: 361 beds (Pop. 66,726)
- PANOLA COUNTY: 42 beds (Pop. 23,148)
SOURCE: American Hospital Directory, U.S. Census
Data for other East Texas counties, like Wood County, was not available.
According to The Texas Tribune, Texas’ hospital capacity — the number of beds available per person in the general population — is about 2.9 beds per 1,000 Texans, according to state regulators. The U.S. rate is about 2.8 beds per 1,000 people.
EDITOR’S NOTE: During our 6 p.m. broadcast on Wednesday March 18, we incorrectly stated there was no hospital in Wood County. Data for the hospital in Wood County was unavailable.
