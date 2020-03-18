City of Henderson mayor declares state of disaster due to public health emergency

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - The mayor of Henderson declared a state of disaster for public health emergency.
The declaration activates the City of Henderson emergency management plan and authorizes the funding of aid and assistance under the declaration. This authorizes the city to take any actions necessary to promote health and suppress the virus, including the quarantine of persons and occupied structures, examining and regulating hospitals, regulating ingress and egress from the city, regulating ingress and egress from the city, regulating ingress and egress to occupied structures, establishment of quarantine stations, emergency hospitals, and other hospitals, and insuring compliance for those who do not comply with the City’s rules.
The declaration also recommends gatherings not exceed 250 people. The city says a gathering is a scheduled event or common endeavor where 250 persons are present in a confined space, room or area.
The mayor’s declaration says that this will continue for a period of not more than seven days from today unless the city council votes to renew it.
