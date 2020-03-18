City of Henderson mayor declares state of disaster due to public health emergency

The declaration activates the City of Henderson emergency management plan and authorizes the funding of aid and assistance under the declaration. This authorizes the city to take any actions necessary to promote health and suppress the virus, including the quarantine of persons and occupied structures, examining and regulating hospitals, regulating ingress and egress from the city, regulating ingress and egress from the city, regulating ingress and egress to occupied structures, establishment of quarantine stations, emergency hospitals, and other hospitals, and insuring compliance for those who do not comply with the City’s rules.