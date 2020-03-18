Brookshire’s offering 5% discount for seniors, asks community to respect first hour of business for seniors

“Since 1928, courteous and compassionate service has remained at the core of who we are and what we stand for,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “We believe it is incredibly important for all of us to be kind to those around us. During these times of concern about COVID-19, we are asking you to join in our efforts to take care of our senior neighbors and others who are most vulnerable. We are eternally grateful for our guests for their support and patience, and to our employees for their incredible service, during these unprecedented times.”