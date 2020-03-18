Bicyclist taken to hospital after collision with vehicle in Bullard

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - A bicyclist was taken to a hospital after colliding with a vehicle in Bullard Wednesday.
According to Jeff Bragg, a captain with the Bullard Police Department, a bicyclist was traveling north on U.S. Highway 69 when a woman driving a blue passenger car failed to yield the right of way to the bicyclist at the intersection of County Road 3801. The bicyclist than collided with the side of the vehicle.
The male bicyclist with taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
