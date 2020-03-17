SFA coaches talk about weekend without basketball

“The great thing about sports is it brings people together,” Keller said. "Unfortunately we have had sports taken away and that is the hardest part of the world we are going through. We are making sacrifices for the world’s health. It is just a game and we have to protect people’s health. My father is 81 years-old. I lost my mom this summer and I begged my father to stay in the house because I do not want to lose him either. He has a kidney issue. I have an assistant coach who has had 11 rounds of chemo since last summer and his life is more important than playing a game... I learned this a long time ago to tell your loved ones, your mother, your father, your children, your grandparents that you love them that you don’t have the right perspective on life. "