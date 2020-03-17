Saints have 4 starters who are entering free agency

NEEDS: While QB Drew Brees agreed to new deal and Saints are expected to keep Taysom Hill, chances of retaining Teddy Bridgewater are slim. New Orleans also must decide whether to keep Andrus Peat at starting left guard or look for another way to shore up offensive line. Vonn Bell coming off best season as he enters free agency. Complicating matters, key starters such as RB Alvin Kamara, RT Ryan Ramczyk and CB Marshon Lattimore are entering contract years, when some players choose to hold out for extensions.