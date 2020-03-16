East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Mostly Cloudy to Cloudy skies are expected for the next several days along with scattered showers and maybe a rumble or two of thunder. Better chances for showers/thundershowers will occur late on Thursday and through the day on Friday as a pair of cold front move through our area. A warm front is expected to move south to north through East Texas late tonight or early tomorrow morning, warming us up into the middle 70s by tomorrow afternoon and then keep up in the 70s until the cold front moves in on Friday. We will cool off quite a bit on Friday evening, into Saturday, as some cooler air pushes in from the north. Lows will go from the 60s on Thursday morning into the middle 40s on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will go from the middle to upper 70s on Thursday into the middle to upper 50s on Saturday and Sunday. Warming temperatures are then likely early next week. At this point, we are not looking for widespread severe storms late Thursday/Friday with the cold frontal passages, but a few may be strong. Please stay tuned.