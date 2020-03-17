NET Health CEO gives COVID-19 update at Smith County Commissioners Court meeting

covid 19 (Source: kltv)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | March 17, 2020 at 10:23 AM CDT - Updated March 17 at 10:23 AM
NET Health CEO addresses Smith County commissioners during their meeting Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Roberts announced there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Smith County. (Blake Holland/KLTV Multimedia Journalist)
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There were no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Smith County as of Tuesday morning, according to the CEO of NET Health.

George Roberts addressed commissioners during their meeting, saying the number of confirmed cases in Smith County remains at four.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE CONFIRMED CASES IN EAST TEXAS

Two of those patients are in the hospital, and two of them are at home, according to Roberts.

“We will have more cases in the coming days to let everyone know about,” he said.

Roberts also provided an update on COVID-19 testing saying the Tyler lab is doing up to 50 tests a day and that commercial testing is rolling out.

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran says he doesn’t currently intend to do something similar to the closing of restaurants in Dallas. He also said he is not willing to mandate anything about large gatherings, adding that “every county is different.”

