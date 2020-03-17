NET Health CEO gives COVID-19 update at Smith County Commissioners Court meeting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There were no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Smith County as of Tuesday morning, according to the CEO of NET Health.
George Roberts addressed commissioners during their meeting, saying the number of confirmed cases in Smith County remains at four.
Two of those patients are in the hospital, and two of them are at home, according to Roberts.
“We will have more cases in the coming days to let everyone know about,” he said.
Roberts also provided an update on COVID-19 testing saying the Tyler lab is doing up to 50 tests a day and that commercial testing is rolling out.
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran says he doesn’t currently intend to do something similar to the closing of restaurants in Dallas. He also said he is not willing to mandate anything about large gatherings, adding that “every county is different.”
