Kilgore Police Department releases identities of 2 of 3 suspects in Walmart bomb scare

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - In the wake of a fake bomb prank that occurred at the town’s Walmart last week, the Kilgore Police Department has identified two of the three suspects in the case. The third suspect is a 14-year-old juvenile.
Javiane Jaye Hopper, 19, and Jammal Justice Hunter, 19, both of Gladewater, are still being held in the Gregg County Jail. Each man was charged with third-degree felony terroristic threat - fear of serious bodily injury. Hunter was also charged with failure to identify/giving of fictitious information.
Hopper’s bond amount has been set at $100,000, and Hunter’s bond amount has been set at $101,000.
Assistant Chief Johnathan Gage with the Kilgore Police Department said the incident happened at about 6 p.m. on March 11. According to a previous story, KPD officers were already at the store investigating a theft when they got alerted to a suspicious backpack that had been found in the store.
The backpack was placed in the store’s electronics section. A nearby handwritten note stated, “Bomb in here,” according to a photo provided by the Kilgore Police Department.
As a result, the entire store was evacuated, Gage said. He added that customers left items in their buggies or on the conveyers at the checkout stands, and the Walmart remained closed for about an hour.
Gage said a retired police officer spotted one of the suspects acting in a suspicious manner in the store and called it in to the Kilgore Police Department, and the suspect was detained inside the store. The other two suspects were taken into custody as they left Walmart.
After Kilgore officers interviewed the suspects, they felt that it was safe to open the backpack and inspect its contents, a press release stated.
“The backpack was found to contain several stuffed animals and was intentionally placed to be a social media prank,” the press release stated.
Kilgore PD investigators learned that the three suspects staged the fake bomb scare in the hopes of creating a panic, Gage said. He added they had planned to video the panic and post it to YouTube.
