Green Street in Longview closed following wreck

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck early Tuesday morning has caused Longview police to close sections of South Green and Jewel Drive in Longview.
“Road have been closed off in Longview due to an early morning accident that left power lines down on South Green and Jewel Drive.," said Officer Brandon Thornton, Interim Public Information Officer. Injuries were reported in the wreck by a post made on Twitter by the Longview Fire Department.
“We had one person transported to Good Shepard Hospital in Longview,”said Kevin May, Public Information Officer, Longview Fire Department.
The wreck occurred at the intersection of South Green & Jewel Drive.
