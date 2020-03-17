ETN: Lufkin man who was on cruise ship exposed to coronavirus speaks from quarantine

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Now host Kayla Lyons spoke to a Lufkin man who was on a cruise ship that was exposed to the coronavirus and is now in quarantine at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio.
Bobby Reynolds spoke to East Texas Now Tuesday morning. He and his wife were on board a Grand Princess cruise ship celebrating their 51st wedding anniversary when the ship was exposed to the coronavirus. The couple spent the last five or six days of their cruise quarantined in their room.
During the interview Tuesday, Reynolds said passengers disembarked from the ship last Wednesday. The people who were possibly exposed to the coronavirus remained on board the cruise ship until everyone else left. Then a bus took them to an airport, where they waited a while until people in biohazard suits could load them on a chartered airplane.
The couple was then flown to Lackland AFB and taken to a building called the Air Force Inn where the quarantine has been set up. He said there is a fence around the building, and Homeland Security personnel are protecting them. They have their temperatures checked twice a day, and they get three “nice meals” a day.
“It’s been great,” Reynolds said. “The people have been really nice.”
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.