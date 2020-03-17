ETN Interview: KLTV staffers discuss economic impact of COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - During their appearances on East Texas Now on Tuesday, KLTV’s Jeremy Butler and Blake Holland talked about the massive impact that the spread of the coronavirus is going to have on the economy from local small businesses on up to the national level.
Butler told East Texas Now host Kayla Lyons that the economic impact boils down to the fact that Americans aren’t going anywhere, and they aren’t spending money. Restaurants, bars in theaters in larger cities are shutting down entirely, and other restaurants are closing their dining rooms and only serving drive-through and pick up customers.
East Texas Now aired a package from ABC that said the economic impact at the national level could be as high as $122 billion for the month of March. Along those lines, the stock market took a huge hit Monday.
Holland also talked about the fact that Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran has signed a disaster declaration for Smith County. He said that it allows three things.
The declaration gives Moran the authority to put restrictions into place if needed. In addition, it gives small business owners the ability to request emergency financial assistance from the Small Business Administration, and it allows Smith County officials to seek assistance from the state and federal governments.
