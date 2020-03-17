East Texans offering time, resources to others during COVID-19 social distancing

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - You’ve probably seen the stories and photos on social media: empty supermarket shelves and people arguing over supplies. It can paint a bleak picture of the coronavirus outbreak.
While people are doing what they can to protect themselves and families — washing their hands, avoiding public gatherings, and staying home when sick — some East Texans are doing more for their neighbors.
Martha Williams is a home health care provider who went above and beyond to make sure those she takes care of have what they need right now, even buying out of her own pocket.
KLTV 7’s Alex Leroux spoke with her and those she’s helping during a time when we could all use some kindness.
