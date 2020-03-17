Dollar General dedicates first hour of day to senior shoppers beginning March 17

(KLTV) - Dollar General Corporation has decided to help ensure that senior citizens have ample opportunity to get the supplies they need beginning on March 17.
The company announced on Monday night that beginning Tuesday, they are strongly encouraging that all stores’ first hour of shopping be dedicated to senior shoppers. This comes as many people have been concerned that senior citizens are getting the slim remains of food and supplies after others rush to buy up those items before they can get a chance to.
A statement from the company read:
“Beginning tomorrow, Dollar General is strongly encouraging that the first hour of operations each day be dedicated solely for the shopping needs of senior customers, who are one of the groups most vulnerable to the COVID-19 coronavirus. In keeping with the Company’s mission of Serving Others, Dollar General wants to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods.Other customers are encouraged to plan their shopping trips around this window of time to allow the most susceptible customers in our communities the ability to shop during the first hour that stores are open.”
Also, the company says all stores will close one hour earlier in order for employees to clean, restock shelves, and look after their own health and well being. Stores will maintain current opening hours, the company said.
“In keeping with our mission and our ongoing commitment to serve our communities, we are dedicating the first hour of each day to seniors. We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “During these unprecedented times, Dollar General is diligently working to meet the ongoing needs of our customers and communities."
Check with your local stores, as hours may vary.
