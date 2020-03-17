City of Canton cancels First Monday

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) -The Mayor of Canton issued a Declaration of Local Disaster due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
The disaster declaration activates Canton’s emergency management plan that limits gatherings of 250 or more within the city of Canton, which means First Monday Trade Days scheduled April 2-5 is canceled.
There are no confirmed cases in the city of Canton according to Mayor Lou Ann Everett’s public service announcement.
Mayor Everett said "closing First Monday due to COVID-19 was a hard decision because it supports more than 1,000 entrepreneurs and local merchants who rely on this market for their livelihood.
The council will meet within seven days to reassess the situation.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.