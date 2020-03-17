Bullard ISD to provide free meals to students during COVID-19 related closures

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Bullard Independent School District is providing free lunches to students who would otherwise go without during the COVID-19 temporary closures.
The district has designated the elementary school as the pick-up location, but it is also helping those who will be unable to make it by delivering sack lunches to students at key locations throughout the city.
KLTV 7’s Alex Leroux spoke with Superintendant Jack Lee about why this is important, and what people should know.
