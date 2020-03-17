Amari Cooper set to sign $100M deal with Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas (KTRE) - The Cowboys look to have made sure two of their biggest off season targets are staying with the blue and silver.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the team will give wide receiver Amari Cooper a $100 million deal with $60 million guaranteed. The year is for a reported five years.
Cooper has been the No.1 receiver in Dallas since he came over from Oakland in 2018. Last season Cooper had 1,189 yards receiving and eight touchdowns. He also made his fourth Pro Bowl team.
Earlier in the day the team locked in Dak Prescott but giving him the exclsuive franchise tag worth $33 million.
