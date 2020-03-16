What we know about the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - As of Monday at noon, there were five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas.
Here’s what we know about the cases.
GREGG COUNTY (1 CASE)
- This case was announced on Tuesday, March 10. According to officials, the patient traveled within the continental United States and had mild symptoms. Officials said the patient came to an unspecified CHRISTUS Good Shepherd emergency room on Tuesday, March 3, and was isolated following a screening. Hospital officials said the patient spent 48 hours at their facility before being released in “good condition” on Thursday, March 5.
SMITH COUNTY (4 CASES)
- The first three cases were announced Friday, March 13. According to NET Health, all three patients had recently traveled outside of the United States. Two of the patients were connected, while a third was not. One patient was said to be in serious condition. Russell Hopkins, with NET Health, said they knew of people who had contact with the three COVID-19 patients. The three patients’ samples were tested on Thursday, March 12 at the Tyler testing lab.
- The fourth case of COVID-19 in Smith County was reported on the evening of Saturday, March 14. According to NET Health, the patient had recent domestic travel history, but contact tracing continued. In a news release, officials said the source of exposure was unknown.
Officials did not release personal information like age, gender, or cities of residence. They also did not specify where the patients had traveled to when asked by reporters.
As of Monday at noon, health officials had not reported any new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas. According to DSHS, 57 cases had been reported in Texas as of Monday at 12:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.