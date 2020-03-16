Tyler ISD provides curbside meals for students during COVID-19 related closures

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Independent School District is providing free lunches for students while schools are closed.
KLTV 7′s Alex Leroux went to Hubbard Middle School and shares with us what parents and students need to know.
For more information about the curbside meal, head to Tyler ISD’s website to see all the food distribution locations.
More from Tyler ISD:
Tyler ISD Food Services will provide FREE curbside meals March 16-20 to all of our Tyler ISD students. Meal pick up locations will be at Boulter, Hubbard, Moore, and Three Lakes middle schools, Caldwell Arts Academy, and Griffin Elementary School.
This will be a walk up/drive up style service with pick up near the back door area of the kitchens. Children 18 and under must be present to receive meals. Any student age 18 or younger can participate and pick up meals at any feeding site, regardless of what school they attend.
To help with production purposes, we ask that families call between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with the number of meals needed and the selected pick up location. Families can call 903-262-1106 or 903-262-1107. All meals will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. daily.
