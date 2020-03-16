Texas governor says about 300 in state being monitored for COVID-19

March 16, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT - Updated March 16 at 3:04 PM

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference Monday and said about 300 people are being monitored as possible contractions of COVID-19.

Abbott said that number should increase exponentially soon and Texans should not be shocked by that.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said a ban on gatherings of 50 or more has been implemented for his city.

Nirenberg said grocery stores will remain open.

“There is not a need to stockpile groceries,” Nirenberg said. “This isn’t a problem.”

Abbott said anyone who needs a test for COVID-19 will get one, but not everyone needs one.

“This isn’t Whataburger,” Abbott said. “You can’t just drive up and ask for one.”

