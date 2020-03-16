Teach kids the importance of hand washing the fun way

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - You may be at home with the kids, and if they are younger they may not understand what’s going on in the world right now.
But there is a clever way to teach them about germs and the value of hand washing. Just so this unidentified four year old girl has a name let’s call her Ruth, Baby Ruth, although she’s more like a toddler. So toddler Ruth has been asked to pour some pepper in a bowl of water.
The pepper of course represents germs. She’s about to get a very visual representation of what a good hand washing can accomplish. So after a healthy amount of germs are in the water she’s asked to stick her finger in it. And the germs stick so she immediately wipes that nastiness on her shirt.
That’s not really part of this exercise, but it’s an honest first reaction. After she’s reminded it’s not really germs, it’s actually pepper she pours a little dish soap in a smaller bowl which represents washing your hands.
Then she’s instructed to dip her finger in the soap. She sticks her soapy finger in that germy peppery bowl and zap! The germs run as far as they can. Of course it doesn’t really happen quite like that.
Everyone needs to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds. But little toddler Ruth has learned to wash her hands with soap and water because as far as germs go, the soap:
“Made it disappear,” Ruth concluded. It won’t keep the kiddos busy very long, but it will probably leave a visual that won’t run off. Toddler Ruth of course later asked to do it again but that little trick only works once. To do it again you’ll have to use a fresh bowl of “germs” that has not yet been exposed to soap.
