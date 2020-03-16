NET Health CEO discusses importance of social distancing to 'flatten the curve’ amid COVID-19 pandemic

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - As President Donald Trump calls on Americans to help stop the spread of COVID-19, East Texas health officials are also stressing the importance of doing your part to “flatten the curve.”
It’s something you’ve probably seen on social media or heard in a news conference. But, what exactly does it mean?
“If we will do these things responsibly together, we can get through this together,” said George Roberts, CEO of NET Health.
Roberts is talking about the effort to flatten the curve.
“If public health measures are not taken like social distancing, washing your hands, and staying home when you’re sick, everyone gets sick at the same time,” he said.
Flattening the curve refers to the curve in a chart that shows when a spike in cases is expected. Calls for social distancing and the cancellation of large gatherings are meant to keep the curve small. The flatter the curve, the lower the spike.
"So what happens instead of the curve being a nice little curve like this, it’s a spike. So what does that mean? Well, basically that means the healthcare system gets absolutely overrun,” Roberts said.
Roberts says at that point hospitals would run out of ICU beds and would be left unable to take care of everyone who is sick. As for how long these efforts could last, President Trump said today it could stretch into July or August.
"I hope it’s not that long, but on the other hand, I can’t look people in the eye and tell them it won’t be that long. It may be longer. I think we’re in for a marathon now versus a sprint. We don’t know how long it’s going to take,” he said.
Starting this week, Roberts said the local testing lab at UT Health Science Center will double its testing capacity from 25 samples a day to 50.
“My sense is it’s all going to come around, but we’re not quite where we need to be when it comes to testing just yet,” he said.
For now, Roberts says when it comes to stopping the spread, it comes down to personal responsibility.
"Take this to heart. Because the reality is if we don’t do this, it could really harm the healthcare system and overwhelm the system, or we’re in this longer than we think,” Roberts said.
Roberts mentioned that some local private labs are now capable of testing for COVID-19.
