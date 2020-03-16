EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A few showers and thundershowers are north of I-20 this morning, but will move out of the area by midday. Expect mostly cloudy skies today and a slight chance for a few showers, especially in northern areas through the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. More of the same over the next several days. Expect chances for showers and thundershowers to increase through the end of the work week. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s ahead of a cold front that arrives Friday morning. Then, temperatures drop into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees headed into the weekend. Chances for rain will fall off behind the cold front but only for a day before they begin to increase again late weekend.