Monday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Cloudy skies will stick around for the rest of the afternoon as temperatures make it to the upper 60s to low 70s. Rain chances will be low but not at zero so be prepared for a stray shower. Overnight, we will drop to the upper 50s. Tomorrow and Wednesday will be similar days with cloudy skies, a slight chance for rain and upper 70s. Stronger shower are expected on Thursday and Friday as a cold front passes through our area. Temps will drop into the 60s for Friday on through the weekend as showers stick around.