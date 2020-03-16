Marshall ISD extends Spring Break over coronavirus concerns

MARSHALL, Tx. (KSLA) - In an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) one East Texas ISD will extend spring break for students.
Marshall Independent School District will be closed to students from March 16 to March 20, according to a news release. Employees will report to work on Monday, March 16.
A meeting will be held with Principals in the district on Monday morning.
The district will make a decision regarding students’ return at the end of next week.
“We thank everyone for their patience during this unusual time,” reads a news release. “Our ultimate goal is the safety and security of our students while also providing a learning environment that is conducive to student success. We thank all members of the Maverick Family for their support and please know we will continue to provide updates as they occur during this very fluid time.”
