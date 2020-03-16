Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
Arkansas schools to be closed for 2 weeks due to COVID-19
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Officials have announced that schools throughout Arkansas will be closed for onsite instruction for the next two weeks due to concerns over the new coronavirus. At a Sunday news conference, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the mandatory statewide closure, which starts Tuesday, will be followed by spring break the following week. Hutchinson says students would return to classrooms on March 30, unless circumstances dictate otherwise. Nearly 480,000 students are enrolled in Arkansas schools. Arkansas has reported 16 cases of COVID-19, an increase of four since Saturday. Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key says the decision to close schools was a “very tough call."
AP-US-BLENDED-MEATS
Meat companies say: Eat your veggies
Meat companies are mixing vegetables into their burgers, nuggets and sausages. They are hoping to quell consumers' growing misgivings about meat and its impact on health and the environment. Applegate is introducing a line of meat-and-veggie burgers and meatballs at grocery stores next month. Tyson Foods is already selling a beef and pea protein patty as well as blended sausages while Perdue Farms has chicken-and-vegetable nuggets. One analyst says meat companies need to have a mix of products in their portfolio as the market evolves. She says consumers won't stop eating meat, but will likely eat less meat of higher quality.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HORSE RACING
Virus doesn't deter horse racing at US tracks, but few fans
Drayden Van Dyke celebrated winning a race by 10 1/4 lengths at Santa Anita by trading elbow taps in the winner's circle. There were no traditional post-race handshakes because of the coronavirus pandemic. The jockey had already had his temperature taken. Santa Anita in Southern California held live racing with no fans in attendance, like tracks in Arkansas and Maryland. In Nebraska, fans were on hand for racing at Fonner Park until the jockeys decided not to ride after a snowstorm created dangerous conditions. Horse racing is one of the only sports still going on in the U.S. during the pandemic.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
Three new coronavirus cases in Arkansas are health workers
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Three health care workers in Arkansas are the latest to test positive for the coronavirus. Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state Secretary of Health Dr. Nathaniel Smith said Saturday that the three are connected to the state's first confirmed case, which was in Jefferson County. Smith said the three were in contact with the patient at a Pine Bluff hospital and are quarantined. There are now 12 positive coronavirus cases in Arkansas. Also Saturday, the Pulaski County jail in Little Rock said visitation is suspended until further notice to help contain the spread of the virus, which most causes only mild or moderate symptoms in most people.
ARKANSAS HIGHWAY COMMISSIONER
Arkansas governor names former GOP official to highway panel
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A former executive director of the Arkansas Republican Party has been named to the state Highway Commission. Gov. Asa Hutchinson named Marie Holder to the commission on Thursday. She replaces Tom Schueck, who died last week at the age of 78. Holder will serve the remainder of Schueck's term, which expires in January, and Hutchinson says he plans to reappoint her to a full ten-year term. Holder has served as a board member and consumer representative on the Arkansas State Medical Board and a fellow of the Federation of State Medical Boards since 2016.
OFFICER SHOT-ARKANSAS
Murder charges filed against man in Arkansas officer's death
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Prosecutors have filed capital murder charges against a 21-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a police officer in Arkansas. Kayvon Ward was charged Thursday with capital murder with a felony firearm enhancement for Tuesday's fatal shooting of Hot Springs police Officer Brent Scrimshire. Prosecutors say Ward was wounded and remains hospitalized. Court records do not list an attorney who could speak on behalf of Ward. The Sentinel-Records reports that Ward had an outstanding warrant at the time of the traffic stop.