Gregg County Judge signs disaster and public health emergency declaration

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt has signed a declaration of local disaster and public health emergency in response to COVID-19
The declaration states, “As Gregg County Judge, I have concerns regarding inappropriate accommodations for an influx of local COVID-19 patients, personal protective equipment shortages for emergency response personnel and the potential for the escalating spread of the disease in pandemic form.”
The declaration also said the Mayor of Longview has also issued a declaration of a public health emergency.
The declaration will last for a period of not more than seven days unless continued or renewed by the Gregg County Commissioners Court. The declaration of a local state of disaster and public health emergency also activated the Gregg County Emergency Management Plan.
The declaration authorizes the County Judge to control ingress to and egress from Gregg County and to control the movement of persons and the occupancy of premises within the county.
The declaration states all officers and employees of Gregg County, including without limitation all law-enforcement officers employed by Gregg County and all medical personnel employed by Gregg County, are hereby authorized and directed to cooperate to the fullest extent allowed by law with the health authority designated by Gregg County to enforce any and all communicable disease control measures imposed by said health authority pursuant to Chapter 81 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or other applicable law.
