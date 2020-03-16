The Fun List: Safe things to do with your kids while staying home

Seesaw: Much the same as Scholastic’s offering, Seesaw’s content is going to be broken down by age group, but where Seesaw stands out is that the content was created by and for teachers. This is material your children are likely already familiar with, as it’s largely intended as a teacher’s resource. So it effectively lets the parent be the teacher during this time away from the classroom, and Seesaw has also added content and resources specifically for the situation we currently find ourselves in. Click here for more information.