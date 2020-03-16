East Texas shelters guard against Coronavirus

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Caution over ‘Covid-19’ has caused closings of schools, public events and church services, and now is a concern for East Texas rescue and shelter missions.
They can't close their doors because of all the people that need their help, so extra efforts have to be made to protect everyone.
Seeking food and shelter, hundreds of needy come to Highway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview every day.
"Last night alone we had close to 115 men sleeping here in different places. We're doing everything we can to protect these guys and our community as well," says mission case manager Johnathan Alford.
They're taking every step to check every visitor.
"We're checking temperatures on all men as their checking in on the guest side. 2 times a day for the men in our discipleship program.
We have men coming through twice a day bleaching all the floors, and cleaning all the doorknobs and door facings with bleach water," Alford says.
Another element of precaution is laundry. its being done everyday, particularly bed sheets.
Floor mats are cleaned each day, and they've even set up a quarantine room.
"And anybody who does have a fever, they're going to be going into isolation," says Alford.
All of them need to be fed as well, and with food banks running low, food donations are needed.
But they stay true to their mission statement. They will not turn anyone away, and they won't close their doors.
“We’ve faced epidemics, we’ve been facing a drug crisis for years. We are all about creating a safe clean environment where men can change their lives, and this threat is no different in that regard,” Alford says.
