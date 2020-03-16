Early morning crash claims life of Wills Point man

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - In the early hours of Saturday, March 14 at around 2:10 a.m., DPS troopers responded to a fatal crash on County Road 2330, approximately 3.3 miles south of the city of Mineola in Wood County.
According to a statement by the department, a preliminary report indicated that the driver of a 2001 Ford Mustang, Taylor Elijah Faris, 21, of Wills Point was traveling West on County Road 2330, at an unsafe speed and failed to negotiate a curve to the right.
According to DPS, the vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Bartley Funeral Home in Grand Saline.
