Cowboys put exclusive franchise tag on Dak Prescott

FRISCO, Texas (KTRE) - The Dallas Cowboys made sure to lock in quarterback Dak Prescott for at least one more season.
The team announced Monday morning that they were using the exclusive franchise tag on Prescott, meaning that he is unable to negotiate with other teams. Prescott will receive $33 million dollars as opposed to the $28 million he would have received if they offered the non-exclusive deal which would have also let him negotiate with other franchises.
In his four year career with the Cowboys, Prescott has thrown for 15,778 yards and 97 touchdowns. He has thrown just 36 interceptions and has a QB rating of 97.0.
According to the official article on the teams website, Prescott is the first player to receive the exclusive tag since Washington placed it on Kirk Cousins in 2017.
