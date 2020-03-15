TSA to allow hand sanitizer in carry-on bags until further notice

(KLTV) - The Transportation Security Administration will be allowing passengers to bring liquid hand sanitizers in carry-on bags until further notice.
According to the TSA website, the sanitizer containers can be up to 12 oz. The website says passengers can expect that these containers larger than the standard allowance of 3.4 ounces of liquids permitted through a checkpoint will need to be screened separately, which will add some time to their checkpoint screening experience.
The TSA said all other liquids, gels and aerosols brought to a checkpoint continue to be allowed at the limit of 3.4 ounces or 100 milliliters carried in a one quart-size bag.
