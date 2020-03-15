Renewed interest in boxing at East Texas gym

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With so many sporting events being canceled because of Covid-19, an East Texas gym is drawing more interest among those seeking physical activity and to give their kids strong minds and bodies.
Mixed martial arts training, weight training, and boxing, all can be done at Longview’s Athletic Performance Texas.
“For some, we hope it gives them a home. A home away from home. It gives them a way to better themselves, gives them confidence,” says boxing coach Luther McAfee.
Taking normal precautions like hand sanitizer and handwashing, they are health conscious but continue with the job of building character in young people.
"To learn discipline. Structure as well, and we coach through all of that," Luther says.
Boxing has seen a resurgence, and with more young ladies getting involved.
“I’ve always wanted to do this, and when the opportunity came around I begged my parents and they let me do it,” says 12-year-old boxer Ke’Miyah Lewis.
For the kids, dreams of how far it could take them.
“A champion doesn’t have to be known worldwide, he could be right in your community,” McAfee says.
For parents its the discipline.
"I've seen a big difference in my son. He's getting more fit. His stamina, he's running more. With the coaches helping him he's a lot more disciplined," says Robin Johnson.
And the special bond between trainer and fighter.
"That boxer believes in me, and I believe in him, that means a lot to me," says boxing coach Steven Fletcher.
“This is like a big family to me, and I love it here,” Lewis says.
