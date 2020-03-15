New religious sign erected in Hawkins after previous controversy

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - A roadside religious message that created controversy in one East Texas town, and gained national attention, is again on display.
In Hawkins, a new ‘Jesus’ sign has been erected along Highway 80 as you come into town traveling west.
This one is not on city property and is not in dispute.
It was 2015 that the original sign created controversy when the Freedom From Religion Foundation objected to it being on city property.
A legal battle ensued from supporters and the city as to who owned the property.
The sign was eventually removed, as road access was constructed, but supporters erected a new sign within 30 feet of where the old one was.
The city released records showing the lengthy legal battle cost the city over 250-thousand dollars.
We spoke with an attorney representing the sign supporters who said no further legal action is planned at this time.
