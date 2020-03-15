NET Health confirms fourth case of coronavirus in Smith County

From NET Health
TYLER, Texas - The Northeast Texas Public Health District has received confirmation of the fourth positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Smith County.
The source of exposure of this fourth confirmed case remains unknown and the patient is currently in home isolation. With the potential for community spread, every individual should take heightened precautions. Residents are reminded to take the same measures that are recommended to prevent the spread of the flu and other respiratory viruses. Everyone in East Texas should remember to:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Practice social distancing - Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home if you believe you have symptoms.
• Cover your cough or sneeze into the bend of your elbow or into a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using a cleaning items that contain bleach.
• Follow recommendations from your local health district officials. If you have been exposed to a sick traveler, have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, or are experiencing fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, please contact your healthcare provider. The CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a face mask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases. If you believe you have COVID-19 symptoms, please be sure to call before going to your doctor or emergency department to prevent any potential spread. General information regarding ways to mitigate myths of disease transmission are maintained at https://www.mynethealth.org/services/public-emergency-preparedness/coronavirus.