NET Health confirms fourth case of coronavirus in Smith County

• Follow recommendations from your local health district officials. If you have been exposed to a sick traveler, have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, or are experiencing fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, please contact your healthcare provider. The CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a face mask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases. If you believe you have COVID-19 symptoms, please be sure to call before going to your doctor or emergency department to prevent any potential spread. General information regarding ways to mitigate myths of disease transmission are maintained at https://www.mynethealth.org/services/public-emergency-preparedness/coronavirus.