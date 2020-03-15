La Poynor boys basketball team disappointed after UIL championship games suspended

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The UIL’s championship games are suspended, and the La Poynor boys were just one win away from winning it all in San Antonio.
Parents and coaches were disappointed for the team, after all, this was the Flyers first trip back to state since they won it all back in 1995. They beat Nazareth on Thursday and the next day got the news.
“We wake up the next morning and I get an email saying they’re going to limit the number of fans, but ok, no big deal, all of our community is still going to be there, we’re going to play our state semi-final game, kids come out and play extremely well, very proud of them, we beat Nazareth.” Said Coach Deal Nuckolls. “By 10 I believe it was and it ain’t but a couple of hours later we get back to the hotel, I get a phone call saying Coach we are canceling, suspending the tournament. So we’re not going to finish the tournament this weekend, you’re free to go home.”
“He was pretty devastated,” said mother Shaine Snyder. “I think not only was he devastated, I think everybody was the initial shock was everybody wanted to be mad and upset and I guess we all had to run our course of anger displacement. It’s like wow and even today there;s no closure, so I think we’re still struggling through the no closure thing.”
“We thought worst comes to worst we’d have to play in an empty gym,” said Coach Nuckolls. “We never would have thought that we wouldn’t get to play at all. But we do feel fortunate or grateful that we at least got to play our semi-final game. The other classifications didn’t get to. Only 1A and 3A got to play their semi-final games, we are grateful they at least got to play that and our kids got to get on the court and play on that big stage.”
