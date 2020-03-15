Brookshire Grocery Company announces temporary new hours

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Brookshire’s, Super One Foods, Spring Markets, and FRESH grocery stores in Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas, announced today new temporary hours that will allow workers to sanitize areas and restock shelves.
“In order to better serve our guests, Brookshire Grocery Company family of stores will be temporarily modifying store hours effective today, Saturday, March 14th to allow our partners to continue preventive sanitation and restock shelves. Our temporary hours will be 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and we will work to return to normal business hours as soon as possible.”
As friends and neighbors let’s continue to come together to support one another and be kind," the company said.
This comes after stores have been swamped with shoppers.
“We’ve seen a lot of shoppers coming in and trying to understand how they can best prepare themselves for this coronavirus scenario that we have in play,” said Robert Marta, Brookshire’s Tyler area district manager.
Business has ramped up in the past three days leaving item restrictions on water bottles, cold and flu medication, paper products, and sanitation supplies for shoppers.
“I was kinda surprised. When you have a panic mode like this, people just go nuts,” said Tony Glasscock, a shopper.
The grocery store chain receives supplies daily to try and keep their store stocked.
“Most of our stores are receiving truck delivery daily. Our employees are readily stocking those items upon immediate receive just to get these sections replenished for our guests,” Marta said.
