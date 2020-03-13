East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Rain has fallen for most of the morning and afternoon over the far northernmost counties in East Texas today. More is likely over the next week. Once again, making a delineation of Highway 79 from Palestine to Jacksonville to Henderson and Carthage being north/south East Texas. Rain chances north of this line will be higher than southern areas through Thursday of next week. A weak front is expected to push into the northern sections of East Texas on Sunday, stall, and then dissipate. This will keep the heaviest rainfall over northern areas of East Texas. TOTAL rainfall over the next week will be highest over northern areas…from 1.50” to nearly 5.00”. Highest totals over the NW sections. Lower amounts over Deep East Texas with .50” to nearly 1.50”. Temperatures will likely be a bit cooler over far northern areas. Generally, temperatures will remain above normal with highs in the lower to middle 70s, lows in the mid to upper 50s to middle 60s. Please keep those umbrellas handy.