Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Louisiana governor moves primary because of coronavirus
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's governor has postponed the state's presidential primaries due to fears of the coronavirus. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards' spokeswoman said Friday that the governor signed an executive order delaying the April 4 primary until June 20. That makes Louisiana the first state in the nation to do so. Edwards says it's is necessary to protect health and safety. He also banned gatherings of more than 250 people, prompting prompted some of the city's biggest attractions to close. The state health department says three dozen people have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA SCHOOLS
Governor closes schools, delays primary due to coronavirus
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's governor has moved the state's April 4 presidential primary to June and has closed public schools as the state grapples with the coronavirus outbreak. Gov. John Bel Edwards made the announcements Friday. Public schools will be shuttered until April 13. Edwards also has banned gatherings of more than 250 people through that time, prompting the National WWII Museum and the Audubon Zoo, aquarium and insectarium to close. The decision comes as governments across the world are dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak. More than 30 people have tested positive in Louisiana.
LOUISIANA JAILS
ACLU: Louisiana leads nation in jailing people pre-trial
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A civil rights group says a two-year analysis of thousands of jail records shows Louisiana leads the nation in the percentage of people held behind bars before they're tried for a crime. The American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana's report was released Friday. It shows that for every 100,000 Louisiana residents ages 15 to 64, there are 502 people jailed while awaiting trial. The organization is calling for multiple reforms to reduce the pre-trial lockup rate, including bail reform. The report says excessive bail is at the root of what it calls “pretrial injustice.”
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PRISON
ACLU: Release some inmates, refugees amid coronavirus spread
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana branch of the American Civil Liberties Union has asked correction officials to reduce jail and prison populations to combat the spread of the new coronavirus. The ACLU said Thursday that officials should expedite parole hearings for elderly inmates and immediately release those in jails awaiting trials who aren't considered safety risks, especially since sometimes those inmates are simply too poor to post bail. Advocates have asked for humanitarian parole release of refugees and asylum-seekers. The number of people in the state who have tested positive for the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus has grown to 19. On Thursday, the corrections department suspended visitation at all state prisons for 30 days.
FATAL DOMESTIC DISPUTE-WIFE
Police: Wife accused of killing husband during dispute
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a woman was arrested and accused of fatally shooting her husband during a domestic dispute. Lindy Lane was charged Thursday with manslaughter in the death of her husband, Sullivan Lane Jr. Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. says officers found 52-year-old Sullivan Lane suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in his home. A police affidavit says 39-year-old Lindy Lane and her husband were having a verbal fight that turned physical. The affidavit says Lane armed herself with a handgun and attempted to hit her husband with it but shot him several times. It's unclear whether Lindy Lane has an attorney.
TAXI-BEATING-ROBBERY
Man says he was robbed of winnings on ride home from casino
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man says he was beaten and robbed, then dragged by a taxi he had hailed to get home from a casino. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office says the man told his taxi driver he won $15,000 at a casino Wednesday. The victim then fell asleep on the taxi ride home. He woke up to another man dragging him out of the vehicle. The victim says that man appeared to have a gun. The victim was beaten and robbed of his money and two cellphones. He tried to get back into the taxi but was dragged by the driver. Both the driver and the suspected robber have been arrested.
PRISON GUARDS-PEPPER SPRAY
Only on AP: Pepper-sprayed inmates reach $177K settlement
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A private prison in northeast Louisiana must pay a total of $177,500 to five former inmates of that prison who were pepper-sprayed while handcuffed and kneeling in 2016. The settlement was made public Thursday under a public records request by The Associated Press. Magistrate Judge Karen Hayes had originally said the settlement was confidential “to the extent allowed by law for a semi-public agency.” The prison is run by LaSalle Management LLC, which currently holds both state inmates and immigrant detainees there. An immigrant there killed himself in October, and an Associated Press investigation revealed that his death could have been prevented.
HOMELESS SLAYINGS
Louisiana man pleads not guilty in death of homeless man
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man accused of fatally shooting three homeless people has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in one of the deaths. Twenty-nine-year-old Jeremy Anderson was indicted last week on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of 50-year-old Tony Williams. The Advocate reported Wednesday that Anderson pleaded not guilty on the advice of his attorney. Anderson was arrested in January in connection with the fatal shootings last December of Williams, Christina Fowler and Gregory Corcoran. Fowler and Corcoran were found fatally shot on Dec. 13 of last year underneath an overpass, and Williams on Dec. 27 at a vacant home nearby.