Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
3 new virus cases in Arkansas; canceling some events advised
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The number of novel coronavirus cases in Arkansas has risen to nine. Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday announced the state had identified three new cases in the central Arkansas area. Hutchinson recommended that events with more than 200 people in the four counties that have seen cases be canceled. Those counties are Grant, Jefferson, Pulaski and Saline. A day earlier, Hutchinson's administration told public schools in those counties to shut down for two weeks because of coronavirus concerns.
ARKANSAS HIGHWAY COMMISSIONER
Arkansas governor names former GOP official to highway panel
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A former executive director of the Arkansas Republican Party has been named to the state Highway Commission. Gov. Asa Hutchinson named Marie Holder to the commission on Thursday. She replaces Tom Schueck, who died last week at the age of 78. Holder will serve the remainder of Schueck's term, which expires in January, and Hutchinson says he plans to reappoint her to a full ten-year term. Holder has served as a board member and consumer representative on the Arkansas State Medical Board and a fellow of the Federation of State Medical Boards since 2016.
OFFICER SHOT-ARKANSAS
Murder charges filed against man in Arkansas officer's death
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Prosecutors have filed capital murder charges against a 21-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a police officer in Arkansas. Kayvon Ward was charged Thursday with capital murder with a felony firearm enhancement for Tuesday's fatal shooting of Hot Springs police Officer Brent Scrimshire. Prosecutors say Ward was wounded and remains hospitalized. Court records do not list an attorney who could speak on behalf of Ward. The Sentinel-Records reports that Ward had an outstanding warrant at the time of the traffic stop.
PRISON DRIVER-SEXUAL ASSAULT
Jury convicts inmate transport driver of sexual assault
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal jury in Arkansas has found a prison transport driver guilty of sexually assaulting two female inmates. Jurors on Thursday found 52-year-old Eric Scott Kindley guilty of two counts of depriving the women of their rights and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of the sexual assaults. A sentencing date has not been set for Kindley, who faces a maximum of life in prison. Prosecutors say Kindley sexually assaulted the women while transporting them between lockups on warrants.
ARKANSAS EXECUTIONS-OFFICER KILLED
Arkansas court says death row inmate can drop appeal
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court has ruled that a death row inmate convicted of killing a police officer during a traffic stop is mentally competent to drop his appeal. Justices on Thursday rejected the appeal of Jerry Lard, who was convicted of the fatal shooting of Trumann police officer Jonathan Schmidt. Lard was the passenger of a car Schmidt pulled over during an April 2011 nighttime traffic stop. Arkansas doesn't have any executions scheduled. The last of the state's lethal injection drugs expired last year, and the state has not replaced them.
BOY'S KILLING
Judge appoints special master in Arkansas murder trial
BENTONVILLE. Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge has appointed a special master to investigate the conduct of a witness who charged at his stepfather during his stepfather's sentencing hearing for the 2015 killing of a young son. The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Circuit Judge Brad Karren, who declared a mistrial after the incident, told prosecutors and Mauricio Alejandro Torres' attorneys on Tuesday that he appointed a Little Rock attorney, Tim Cullen, to look into the matter. A jury convicted Torres of capital murder and battery in the killing of his 6-year-old son, but the judge scheduled a March 19 hearing to determine if the whole case or just the sentencing portion will need to be retried.