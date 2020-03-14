Free meals offered to all Tyler ISD students via curbside pickup

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Independent School District is providing lunch to all students during the week of March 16-20.
The district said that Tyler ISD Food Services will provide free curbside meals March 16-20 to all Tyler ISD students. Meal pick-up locations will be at Boulter, Hubbard, Moore, and Three Lakes middle schools, Caldwell Arts Academy, and Griffin Elementary School.
This will be a walk-up/drive-up style service with pick up near the back door area of the kitchens. Children 18 and under must be present to receive meals. Any student age 18 or younger can participate and pick up meals at any feeding site, regardless of what school they attend, according to the district.
To help with production purposes, families are asked to call between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with the number of meals needed and the selected pick up location. Families can call 903-262-1106 or 903-262-1107. All meals will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. daily.
Meal Pick Up Locations:
Boulter Middle School, 2926 Garden Valley Road
Hubbard Middle School, 1300 Hubbard Drive
Moore MST Magnet School, 2101 Devine Street
Three Lakes Middle School, 2445 Three Lakes Parkway
Caldwell Arts Academy, 331 South College Street
Griffin Elementary School, 2650 North Broadway Avenue
