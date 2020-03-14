Church cancellations in East Texas due to COVID-19 precautions

This also applies to those who have traveled to affected areas.5. Parishes are asked to observe heightened sanitization and hygiene standards at this time.a. Please remove hymnals, missalettes, prayer cards, and other items from the pews. These commonly handled items can serve to inadvertently transmit viruses from one person to the next.b. Please continue to take measures to ensure that common surfaces (pews, door handles, restrooms, etc.) are regularly disinfected.c. Holy water fonts and stoups are to be emptied.d. Ushers and those who assist with the collection may consider using latex gloves.I believe these are appropriate precautions that will help safeguard the health of those we serve. They are also consistent with actions being taken by civil authorities and other groups in our area.