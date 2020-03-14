Church cancellations in East Texas due to COVID-19 precautions

East Texas (KLTV) - Some East Texas churches say they want to heed the warning given by health officials regarding not meeting in large groups of people until the COVID-19 situation has resolved.
The general feeling expressed by these churches was expressed in a message from Marvin UMC in Tyler: “We deeply regret having to make this decision but we are taking these steps out of an abundance of caution. If social distancing works the way our health officials believe it will work, this will drastically decrease the spread of COVID-19 (the coronavirus).”
Here are the churches that have alerted us so far that they will not be meeting this weekend and/or beyond.
Marvin United Methodist Church will cancel all programming and worship events through the remainder of the month of March. They have a livestream on Facebook at 11 a.m. CST on Sunday, and they stream on their website: marvinumc.com.
Grace Community Church will have no services this weekend, and the student ministry’s OVERDRIVE activities are cancelled, as well as all other activities for the next seven days. You can stream the worship service at 9:30 and 11:00 from the Web-site and the App. The GCC website (gcc.org) will have a button on the front page that you can’t miss. Just click on it and you will be given the directions on how to stream. You Can also stream from the APP by going to the bottom of the screen and clicking live stream. Text “GCCAPP” to 77977 on your mobile devices to access the Grace App.
Christ Episcopal Church in Tyler will be closed to the public on both campuses for the next two weeks, per Fr. David Luckenbach.
First Christian Church in Tyler: FCC Tyler is urging everyone to STAY HOME this Sunday. We ask you to TUNE IN, but not SIT IN on our Sunday services. While gathering at FCC is cancelled, both service will still be broadcast in an abbreviated form, at 9:30 am. Meet us back here to watch. You can also tune in via You Tube by using this link -- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3y9jWeYuadeKdUEPj37tfw. This situation is still evolving as we email and post, but we expect March 15 and March 22 to follow a similar pattern.
From Bishop Joseph Strickland regarding all the parishes in the Diocese of Tyler:
As we continue to monitor the situation and follow best practices regarding the prevention of the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and recognizing that this is a dynamic and evolving situation, I am announcing the following measures which are intended to limit the possibility of local transmission of the disease and keep our parishioners and the wider East Texas community healthy.
These measures are effective immediately and are to be communicated to the faithful by the pastors of the diocese. The continuation or modification of these measures will be announced on April 1.1. All non-liturgical events and public gatherings on parish or diocesan property are to be postponed or canceled. This includes faith formation and religious education classes, parish meetings, retreats, conferences, and other public events.2. At this time, the celebration of Mass should continue according to normal parish schedules. The temporary liturgical regulations announced on March 10 remain in effect. The faithful who attend Mass should consider putting additional distance between themselves and other parishioners.3.
The following categories of persons are granted a dispensation from the Sunday Mass obligation. Those who do not attend Sunday Mass should, if possible, devote some time to prayer and make a spiritual communion.a. The faithful in the high-risk category due to current illness, age (60+), or suffering from a chronic health condition (like high blood pressure, kidney disease, cancer, or diabetes), or compromised immune system.b. The faithful who care for the above persons, those who live with them, and those who are in regular contact with them.c. The faithful who, for a just cause, may feel uncomfortable in large groups or in close contact with others.4. The faithful in the high-risk category due to current illness, age (60+), or suffering from a chronic health condition (like high blood pressure, kidney disease, cancer, or diabetes), or compromised immune system, are asked to remain at home.
This also applies to those who have traveled to affected areas.5. Parishes are asked to observe heightened sanitization and hygiene standards at this time.a. Please remove hymnals, missalettes, prayer cards, and other items from the pews. These commonly handled items can serve to inadvertently transmit viruses from one person to the next.b. Please continue to take measures to ensure that common surfaces (pews, door handles, restrooms, etc.) are regularly disinfected.c. Holy water fonts and stoups are to be emptied.d. Ushers and those who assist with the collection may consider using latex gloves.I believe these are appropriate precautions that will help safeguard the health of those we serve. They are also consistent with actions being taken by civil authorities and other groups in our area.
Tyland Baptist Church is suspending all church services and activities until March 29, 2020.
Bethel Bible Church: ONLY ONLINE for Worship Services on Sunday, March 15 (9 AM and 10:30 AM) at ALL five Bethel Campuses. No Worship gathering or Bible Studies at campuses this Sunday (March 15). Spread the word and watch online on Sunday at bethelbible.com/sermons!
