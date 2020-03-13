Wheeler to receive official Texas Historical Marker for ‘Custer on the Sweetwater’ landmark

WHEELER, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Historical Commission has awarded ‘Custer on the Sweetwater’ an Official Texas Historical Marker.
The landmark was recognized as a significant part of Texas history and the official marker will be placed to honor Lieutenant Colonel George A. Custer as an important and educational part of local history.
Rhonda Meriwether, County Historian and Researcher, will be speaking at the dedication event on March 15 near the Sweetwater Creek bridge located three miles north of Wheeler on Highway 83.
The Wheeler County Historical Commission welcomes the public to the event.
“It is vital that as we move forward, we do not forget our past. Not only will the ‘Custer on the Sweetwater’ Texas Historical Marker provide awareness in the community of our fascinating history, but it will become a building block for the promotion of local tourism,” said Ada Lester, Wheeler County Historical Commission chair.
For a landmark to qualify for an official marker it must meet two criteria, historical significance and age.
Historical significance is established by reviewing its role and importance in local history, and the age requirement depends on the topic.
