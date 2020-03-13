Tyler ISD, other Smith County school districts cancel classes for week of March 16

Tyler ISD will continue to provide the most current and up-to-date information in regard to future closings. Further details on the framework of Tyler ISD’s Community Mitigation Period are still being worked out and will be communicated over the weekend. We urge you to continue to check our Tyler ISD website and other Tyler ISD social media outlets for additional information as it becomes available. This is a rapidly changing situation and we thank you for your patience and partnership as we work together to deliver a successful learning experience for our students under these unprecedented circumstances.