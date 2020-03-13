Reliving the season that was for the Lumberjacks

SFA finished the year with on of their best seasons. There was a lot of uncertainty heading into the season with just four players coming back to the team. Last year SFA went 14-16, missing the postseason for the first time since 2004-05. The year started with the team coming in early getting in 10 practices and heading to Spain for a group of exhibition games. The team then started their season with two wins over Division III teams. Their first DI contest was a win over North Carolina Central, a team coming off of a NCAA tournament appearance. Their seemed like hope for a good year after starting 4-0. The team then played at Rutgers and lost by 12 points. People quickly forgot about that loss. On Nov.26 SFA was the talk of the nation, upsetting Duke. That snowball turned into an avalanche as SFA then rolled through the season finishing 28-3.