Korean braised short ribs by the Texas Beef Council’s Shalene McNeill

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Your family and friends will think you spent all day in the kitchen with this recipe when you simply just threw it in the slow cooker for a few hours.
Shalene McNeill shows us how to make it happen.
Korean braised short ribs
Ingredients
· 3 pounds beef short ribs, bone-in
· ¼ cup beef broth
· 1/3 cup soy sauce
· 1/3 cup coconut sugar
· 1/3 cup rice wine
· 1 Tbsp. sesame oil
· 1 Tbsp. gochujang
· 1 medium onion, quartered
· 8 cloves garlic
· 1 small Asian pear, peeled, cored and julienne sliced
· 1 1-inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled and quartered
· 2 Tbsp. olive oil
· Kosher salt and coarse ground black pepper
· 2 Tbsp. cornstarch
· 2 tsp. toasted sesame seeds
· Grilled scallions, kimchi, cooked brown rice, shredded carrots
Preparation
1. In a medium bowl, combine beef broth, soy sauce, coconut sugar, rice wine, sesame oil and gochujang. Set aside.
2. In the bowl of a food processor or blender, place onion, garlic, pear and ginger. Process on HIGH to a smooth puree. Add soy mixture, pulsing until combined. Place mixture in a slow cooker. Set slow cooker on HIGH to preheat.
3. Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Season short ribs with Kosher salt and coarse ground black pepper. Place short ribs in pan, brown well on each side, approximately 2-3 minutes per side. Transfer ribs, meat side down, in slow cooker. Cover and cook on HIGH for 4-6 hours or on LOW 6-8 hours or until fork tender.
4. In a small bowl, combine cornstarch with 4 tablespoons of the cooking liquid. Whisk until smooth. Pour cornstarch mixture into slow cooker, stir to blend and cook uncovered on high for 20 minutes. Turn slow cooker off and let stand 20 minutes. Sauce will thicken upon standing. Transfer ribs to a platter, top with toasted sesame seeds. Reserve cooking liquid to serve with ribs. Serve with grilled scallions, kimchi, cooked brown rice and shredded carrots.
