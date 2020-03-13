Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz has confirmed he tested positive for the coronavirus. He said Thursday on social media that he is personally dealing with the pandemic that has temporarily shut down the league and other major sports leagues. Mitchell is one of two players in the NBA to have tested positive. The other is his Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert, who was the first player to test positive and turned to social media to apologize publicly for being careless. Gobert's test result forced the NBA to suspend the season.